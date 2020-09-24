Any love for the 3070?

Yeah if 3080's and 3090's are selling out within a matter of seconds I expect the 3070, a $400 video card that outperforms a 2080 to result in outright riots. I don't think Nvidia could make/ship enough of these things that they wouldn't sell out in 5 seconds. Not only are the POS scalpers gonna be ready with their new and improved bots but legit consumers will be spamming the refresh button all day long as well. I've kinda given up on upgrading my video card at all this year. Maybe there will be a little better supply of them after New Years.