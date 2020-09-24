Any love for the 3070?

Been rocking a 1060 6GB for about a year now. Bought it off a user here. Held up just fine. No qualms. Most games I play are maxed or just about maxed settings. Then again, I am at 1080@60hz. I'm thinking with a 3070 I'll step up to a 1440@144.

I see the release date is set for 10/15. Wonder if it'll have the same shortage as the 3080 and 3090?
 
bigddybn said:
Yes it will.
Honestly it might not. People that want a 3070 are people that are not willing to pay for top performance. Will scalpers buy them up? Sure but I see the. Getting stuck with them cause there is not much room between a 3070 and 3080.
 
Most likely similar shortage. It's a lower end card that more people can actually afford (and/or are willing to pay). There may be a few more cards available for it, but the demand is likely to be pretty high as well. We won't know if it'll have the same shortages (it's a slightly cut down version, so a lot of can't make 3080/3090 dies may be fine for 3070's).
 
I think they're planning to make a whole lot more 3070s. And I'd expect local stores to carry them.
 
Well?! Its a roadtrip, mate! Taco call shotgun!!!

Re: shortages...
vegeta535 said:
Honestly it might not. People that want a 3070 are people that are not willing to pay for top performance. .
Tacoa grees, worst case if no availability or rocket price, then... alas, taco wait for in stock at the stores or cheaper alternatives. Scalpers dont stand a chance with taco.
 
Yeah if 3080's and 3090's are selling out within a matter of seconds I expect the 3070, a $400 video card that outperforms a 2080 to result in outright riots. I don't think Nvidia could make/ship enough of these things that they wouldn't sell out in 5 seconds. Not only are the POS scalpers gonna be ready with their new and improved bots but legit consumers will be spamming the refresh button all day long as well. I've kinda given up on upgrading my video card at all this year. Maybe there will be a little better supply of them after New Years.
 
Meh, I'm in not hurry anyways.

Figures. Reloading and video games. The two things that its next to impossible to get the components I need. XD

vegeta535 said:
Lol I can't hate. Would love to live far the fuck away fr people.
It has its benefits, but its a ton of work. I'm running the tractor everyday. Split wood once a week. Driveway gets to be a pain. Constantly clearing trees.
 
