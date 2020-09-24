Any love for the 3070?

Westwood Arrakis
Been rocking a 1060 6GB for about a year now. Bought it off a user here. Held up just fine. No qualms. Most games I play are maxed or just about maxed settings. Then again, I am at 1080@60hz. I'm thinking with a 3070 I'll step up to a 1440@144.
I see the release date is set for 10/15. Wonder if it'll have the same shortage as the 3080 and 3090?
