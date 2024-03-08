Any Linux gaming experts willing to answer a n00b question?

For decades now I've been without a decently modern computer.

That's going to change this weekend and I can't tell you how excited I am to be able to play something newer than the early 2000's!



To the point: One of the first things I'd like to do is dual-boot Linux Mint on my new machine, a laptop.

Rough specs are i9-13900H, RTX 4050, 16GB RAM built in 2023.

This is my first time into Linux and most people suggest "Mint then", which I have no issues with based on what my research found.



From what I gather, Mint is the most user friendly and stable, but that also means it is not updated as often.

Apparently there is another variant called Mint Edge, which has a quicker refresh cycle.

Considering my hardware is hardly 12 months old and I would like to game & get the most out of it, that sounds like the route I should go.



That said, the games I'm interested in playing aren't that new. Pillars of Eternity is from 2015 for example.

If my hardware is new and I want to utilize it fully, is there any harm in the stability issues inherent in a more frequently updated version of Mint?

...or, is the year the game I am trying to play more relevant to any compatibility concerns?

I'm aware that either way, I'll want to stay on top of getting the latest driver for the 4050.



Anything else you would suggest to a newcomer into Linux gaming?

Should I prefer titles available on Steam because it plays well with Linux?



Thanks in advance!