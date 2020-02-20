Any interest in a hardly used Slate Grey Cerberus chassis...?!?

Probably gonna get yelled at for cross posting here, but I need a lead...!US$275 + shipping (from Colorado, United States - Zip Code 81501)Made in the USA...!!!Slate Grey CerberusWindowed side panelSolid backside panelBlack perforated top panelBlack handleInternal SFX PSU mountingStandard hinged side bracketIncludes optional top bracket for mounting dual 120mm slim fansNoctua NF-A9 PWM fan w/ black fan grillNoctua NF-A12x15 PWM fan w/ black fan grillPower switch wiring has been sleeved - black braidedDemciflex dust filters - full set for any configuration (excepting bottom filter)Assorted PSlate custom cables - Black / Gunmetal / CrimsonFirst set of cables (24-pin mobo & 8-pin EPS) was shaped for PSU facing in, which was wrong, and SATA power was too short, PCIe was fine (8-pin + 6-pin, combed together)Second set was correct, will fit for Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Impact mDTX motherboard...Both sets are shown & will be included...Almost US$500 of product, asking US$275 + shipping, I still have original box & foam inserts for the chassis to ship in...Now back to your regularly programmed content...!