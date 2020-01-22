Any improvement on the black side for the past 5 years?

    Hi,

    I think I'm not the only one looking for "dark black" but may be they are better monitors for black that 5 years ago ?

    I'm running with a Dell U2414H and a UP2516D I find the former "ok" and the latter good. for my usage, (casual gaming , photo editing , art book design and finally home entertanement).
    The only thing that I don't really like the amount of back light (black level if you prefer) when using them at night for browsing of watching video.

    Micro led/ oled /mutiple layer / are not there yet (not really).

    Is it worth it to go back to VA ? (regular VA, as I cant afford 512 local dimming one)
    Or is the improvement not that great. I had a VA panel 15 years or so ago, I don't recall how it was.
     
    VA is definitely superior contrast and better blacks to IPS, but comes at the expense of ghosting/smearing in games, and obvious colour shift across the screen. This might be less obvious if you went with a smaller screen but certainly anything at larger sizes makes it very apparent.
     
    Wait for the LG 48CX

    and if you get an erection lasting longer than 4 hours don't even bother contacting your doctor.
     
    In monitors? No. Even VA panels they use are subgrade compared to what they are really capable of these days on TV's. With monitors we get 2000:1 contrast ratio at maximum and while it is better than any IPS or TN panel it is still piss poor, blacks are not even remotely black unless you use it in bright room. I have been using Samsung TV and my small Eizo FG2421 until above mentioned LG48CX gets released.
     
