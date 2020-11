I'm interested in the answer for this as well, as I'm strongly considering a 5950x myself.



On the Asus side (and I've been treated well by buying high end ASUS ROG boards for years) it looks like the two potential "top" boards are the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero (which is the newest, made for Zen3 chip board from Asus. It also seems to have power phases rated for 90A vs earlier versions of the board that were for 60A if I'm correct? Maybe better cooling or other updates? However, its a Hero tier board, not a Formula or Extreme tier board). or the older Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Formula (which was the previous highest end variant. It has 5G ethernet instead of the 2.5G on even Dark Hero and also includes the color display on the mobo itself. ) I'm not sure if those elements are worth it given the price premium and vs the updates of the Dark Hero, so I'm leaning towards it as the better option at this point.



From other companies, I'd look to Gigabyte's AORUS line (their equivalent to ROG) and MSI. For AORUS, the best board seems to be their AORUS XTREME (rev 1.1). I'm not entirely sure, but I think it was part of the "original" line of X570 mobos, not a "new" one only for Zen3. It seems to offer a similar 16phase power structure (rated for 70A), and is overall quite similar in features to the Crosshair VIII Formula, seemingly. It lacks the LCD, but it does offer a full 10Gb ethernet as one of their two options, which is nice. I'm not sure if its really worth the additional cost or has any breakaway features compared to the Asus boards, but it seems a strong competitor on the highest end.



MSI seems to have 2 boards that are at the top-end. One is their MEG GODLIKE and the other is their Prestige Creation. They are quite similar, but with a handful of differences (ie the GODLIKE has a 2.5Gb ethernet as its top end and uses Atheros KILLER NICs, but Prestige Creation has a 10Gb built in . However, the picture of the GODLIKE shows an included 10Gb NIC that fits into one of its extra PCI-E slots, so maybe that isn't a big difference). The GODLIKE has more USB 3.2 Gen 2 (A and C) ports, but the Creation has more rear USB 3.2 gen1 (aka USB 3.0 speed) ports total etc. GODLIKE has more PCI-E x16 type slots and I think M.2 drive spaces etc. Overall, GODLIKE is more gamer focused, Prestige Creation is more streamer/pro-sumer etc... but there isn't a lot of difference between them it seems.



Ultimately, it seems the high end boards are all pretty similar with small changes between them, unless there is more to the difference in power/VRM/cooling than it appears initially by spec. Maybe someone more familiar with all of these boards, their quirks etc... will come in, but I think it may come down to price and power. I'd say the Asus ROG "Dark Hero" is the "one to beat" in terms of power/features/updates to value, so stepping away from that may depend on your needs/choice etc.