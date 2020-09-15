Any idea how much Dolby Atmos charges to license tech to a console?

Xbox Series X will license Dolby Atmos (sound codec) and Dolby Vision (picture standard)

Sony PS5 will do neither.

For shame. For those of us with nice Dolby Atmos home theater setups...

Any idea what Sony didn't want to pay to license Dolby's tech? I know it will cost them one sale, at least, as I won't be buying it if they aren't supporting industry standards. For the last 5+ years Dolby Atmos has been the standard.
 
My guess is: because Sony has their own tech and want you to use their headphones. They spent a decent chunk of time talking about it in their reveal.

That being said, did Sony specify they would do neither for the PS5 DE, or is the Bluray version of the PS5 also going to miss out on these? Bluray version is already priced higher, so hopefully part of that price includes the royalties for all of the codecs and IP necessary for modern 4kBD.
 
