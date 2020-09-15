Any idea how much Dolby Atmos charges to license tech to a console?

Xbox Series X will license Dolby Atmos (sound codec) and Dolby Vision (picture standard)
Sony PS5 will do neither.
For shame. For those of us with nice Dolby Atmos home theater setups...
Any idea what Sony didn't want to pay to license Dolby's tech? I know it will cost them one sale, at least, as I won't be buying it if they aren't supporting industry standards. For the last 5+ years Dolby Atmos has been the standard.
