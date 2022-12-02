Any happy 4080 owners here?

I just built a partially new system, system in sig, but did a i9 13900k with 32GB DDR5 5600, and some other stuff plus parts from my current system mixed in. I had the RTX-3080 10GB, and it was good, but not great for 3840 X 1600res with Ultra game settings. I was so against getting a new nVidia 4000-Series card due to pricing, but thought the 4090 is at least a beast and truly a huge upgrade, but it's always out of stock.



So yesterday just for fun, was surfing the Best Buy website, yep 4090 out, but then also looked at the 4080 FE and it was in stock $1199, and I also had a very old $200 Gift Card in my wallet since a long time ago, used that too, and it was $999. Yes I wish I could've gotten the 4090, but it's so hard to get, plus it is another $500 higher or so. I am getting ripped for buying this card, everyone telling me what a terrible deal it is, for such little performance gain. and I don't disagree totally, yeah this card should be $999 tops, really should be $899, or just get the 4090. I understand that. But I got the 4080 FE and sticking with it for now.



What can my PC play now at what settings?



Alienware 38" Ultrawide 3840 X 1600res

i9 13900k

Z790 Motherboard

32GB DDR5-5600

RTX-4080 FE



I mostly play World of Warcraft at Ultra super settings, Halo Infinite, Destiny 2, might try New World MMO, and might get WarHammer 40k Darktide.