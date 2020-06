Pick any single player FPS game and practice. Do not use a high dpi, start with something like 800 and practice your movement and aim against AI. Learn to flick aim, there’s programs like kovaak to help train your aim. Make sure you have at least a 144 hz monitor and decent GPU.



Two mice I’d recommend are the Logitech g pro wireless and Razer viper ultimate. Once you feel somewhat comfortable I’d recommend playing apex legends and call of duty warzone or multiplayer.