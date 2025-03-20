Any good cases with an external 5.25" drive bay that has room for a 350mm long video card and 360mm radiator ( top mount preferably)

Have used the Enthoo Pro for the last 2-3 builds. Prefer it as the front I/O ports are actually on the front of the case and not on the top of the case. Like the little door that covers the

I/O ports as well. Has three external 5.25 mounts and generally use at least two of them. Newer gen with glass side panel and USB C front port.



For me the front facing ports are way more convenient than being on top of the case. Have always loved working in and on the Enthoo cases.



The Fractal cases are really nice but only 2 2.5 mounts I think; and the top mounted I/O ports are a no-go. And some of them with doors, the door opens the wrong

direction for my use. Not sure it can be reversed. Really picky about cases.