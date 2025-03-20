  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.

Any good cases with an external 5.25" drive bay that has room for a 350mm long video card and 360mm radiator ( top mount preferably)

I generally like the case I have, but as I mentioned elsewhere I kind of had to shove my 4090 in it and will need to cut the front drive cage to get the card out. I've also mentioned the case is a bit of a PITA to work with because there is hardly any tolerance to the mounting points. I need the 5.25" drive bay because I have a Blu-Ray/HD-DVD drive I still use regularly, but it seems all the good cases these days are being made without external drive bays.
 
Fractal Define 7 XL

Phanteks Enthoo Pro

If those are insufficient, go for anything else and buy an external 5.25" enclosure to attach via USB.
 
yes, those^^ and the antec p10 flux can too but with front aio mounting.
but i agree about the ext drive. how often do you use one that it has to be internal?
 
Have used the Enthoo Pro for the last 2-3 builds. Prefer it as the front I/O ports are actually on the front of the case and not on the top of the case. Like the little door that covers the
I/O ports as well. Has three external 5.25 mounts and generally use at least two of them. Newer gen with glass side panel and USB C front port.

For me the front facing ports are way more convenient than being on top of the case. Have always loved working in and on the Enthoo cases.

The Fractal cases are really nice but only 2 2.5 mounts I think; and the top mounted I/O ports are a no-go. And some of them with doors, the door opens the wrong
direction for my use. Not sure it can be reversed. Really picky about cases.
 
Last edited:
well there are a lot of cases to choose from. But for front ports it seems there are more 1 and 3 bay models
 
That's their other lines with the 2.5" mounts behind the motherboard. The Defines have drive sleds that will accept both 3.5" and 2.5" (and many aftermarket internal 3.5"->2x2.5" adapters).
 
The Fractal case is nice, but it only allow up to a 340mm video card without using the front drive cage, and needing to take the front panel off for the 5.25" drives is not good.
I have a Phanteks Enthoo right now. The Luxe version is the Pro with lighting on the front. It "only" fits a 347mm long video card with the front drive cage, and I can't fit the sidepanel on with the 4x 8-pin to 1x 12VHPWR adapter on the video card. I generally like it, but like I said the mounting points are little hard to work with.
That Antec looks nice. I haven't used an Antec case since I had an AMD Sempron CPU and Windows XP was brand new.

Any opinions on be quiet! cases? The Dark Pro 901 looks like it may be a winner. The ODD is accessed from a panel on the bottom that can be opened by pushing it to unlatch it.

https://www.bequiet.com/en/case/4425
 
re bequiet, i havent built in that one, but the couple others(dont recall models) i have built in were really well built and easy to work with. good solid cases.
 
