Any GIMP experts here?

Trying to figure out how the crop tool works. Well, it doesn't. Seems stupid as shit to me that when you make a selection and the go to crop the crop to selection command is grayed out. Even tho the selection was made using the selection tool.Help describes the tool exactly like you'd think it would work but it doesn't. Yea, GIMP is full of stupid shittedness like this. I'm trying to learn the program but it isn't easy. Help is totally useless.