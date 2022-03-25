Any gaming laptops with a better screen than the Legion line?

I'm on the hunt for a gaming laptop that will last me a little while. Looking through the crop of mid-range to more enthusiast tier, none of them have a screen comparable to the Legion series. I've digged through ASUS' G and SCAR, MSI's GP and GE, haven't seen Acer's models yet.



All of the screens are disappointing, no G-SYNC, 300 nits. Only the Aero's are comparable, but I really don't like 4K on a 15" device.



Are there any devices with comparable screen or is Lenovo the unicorn?