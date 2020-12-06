Any first hand opinions on nr200 vs ncase M1 ?

My current case only fits mini cards which was great when i built it (ala mini-1070); but newer cards not being built in the mini format so I'm looking for a new case. My current case is the Lian Li PC-Q33 - which is nice and roomy inside but small foot print. The last cooler master case I worked with was the elite 130 which i absolutely hate working with - it is a pia to adjust drives after the fact where as the lian pc-q33 is well designed and very easy to work with both during build and after the fact.