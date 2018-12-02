Any Experience With M-Disc?

cybereality
I recently bought a Blu Ray burner (LG WH16NS40) and I'm liking it so far. I've burned some BD-RE discs and those work fine. Will probably use them in UDF mode for file backups on my projects.
However, I got some Verbatim M-Discs and they don't seem to work. Tried burning using Windows file explorer in UDF mode, and the files didn't get written correctly (the filenames showed, but with 0 file size and un-openable). So far I tried with 2 discs and not only did they not burn right, I got BSODs in Windows when trying to load the disc. Stability is my main concern, I don't want any crashes.
Has anyone had success with M-Disc or can recommend settings or something to make this work? Normal Blu Rays should last long enough, but I did kind of like the idea of 1,000 year backups.
