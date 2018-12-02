Any Experience With M-Disc?

Ah, OK, I didn't see you saying anything about the default burning software you were using, that. I know the BD M-Disc media isn't cheap but yes, absolutely give Nero a shot and see how it works. Obviously burn the media at the rated speed (what theis labeled as, I'm guessing BD M-Disc is also 4x but I don't know for sure) regardless of what the burner hardware is capable of. If the media is 4x it shouldn't be possible to force a faster speed anyway.The default burning "software" built into Windows is absolutely not the best stuff, especially for Blu-rays. It can handle CDs and DVDs fine but again as I was hinting at before, there's just some odd shit happening when it comes to Blu-ray burners and media that can cause grief when you least expect it. Hopefully Nero will be more successful for you as you do some testing.And alwaysdo the verify pass, just always. Yes it increases the time to complete the burn but if the data you're burning to an M-Disc is valuable - and it more than likely is considering the additional expense for that brand of media and why (long term archival storage usually, stuff you really cannot or do not want to lose, ever) - then it absolutely is worth the additional time to know for sure it's done right.And if possible, considering using PAR technology to increase the safety of the burned data even more. It would mean you can put a little less ofdata on the media because you'd need to make room for the PAR (parity) files, but when you do that kind of thing properly with a well executed archive/backup strategy, you can literally mitigate the potential of lost or corrupted data to effectively 0%.EDIT:I went back and re-read your post and you DID point out you were using Windows Explorer, my bad, I missed that on the first read, my bad.