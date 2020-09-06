Any experience with 90 degree adapters for power and USB headers? Cabling suggestions

As the title states, has anyone used 90 degree adapters in their build for the 24-pin ATX connector, the CPU EPS connector, and a USB 3.2 Gen1 header?



Thoughts? Good, bad?



Any brand or store recommendations?



Just trying to find ways to make my cabling a little cleaner as well as reduce any stress on the board/cables from doing tight bends. I am working on a build using a mATX style case, Fractal Design Node 804, so I am trying to keep things as tidy as possible.



I also would like to eventually go to some custom cabling to make the PSU cables shorter, but I don't see any brands out there that make cables that are compatible with my power supply, Corsair AX1000. Shorter cables would be ideal for this build.