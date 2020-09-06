Any experience with 90 degree adapters for power and USB headers? Cabling suggestions

VirtualMirage
Nov 29, 2011
As the title states, has anyone used 90 degree adapters in their build for the 24-pin ATX connector, the CPU EPS connector, and a USB 3.2 Gen1 header?
Thoughts? Good, bad?
Any brand or store recommendations?
Just trying to find ways to make my cabling a little cleaner as well as reduce any stress on the board/cables from doing tight bends. I am working on a build using a mATX style case, Fractal Design Node 804, so I am trying to keep things as tidy as possible.
I also would like to eventually go to some custom cabling to make the PSU cables shorter, but I don't see any brands out there that make cables that are compatible with my power supply, Corsair AX1000. Shorter cables would be ideal for this build.
