Any Current mods for the Steam Link?

Anyone want this? I am not going to do anything with it. I will hook it up and make sure it still works fine, don't see why it wouldn't. Pack it up and mail it to you. I think $20 for shipping USPS Priorty Mail flat rate. I would refund what I don't use, I am thinking the padded envelope would work ok if it will fit, it is $10.40 if not then probably the Medium Box would be a for sure fit but it is $17.10. (the Medium "B" Box is free I guess, looks like they have a error on there website). I Have Heatware , if this doesn't go in the next couple days I will creat a post in the FS/FT forum.P.S. I still have all the original packaging, power supply even the orignal HDMI cable. It is working fine, it is running through the update process now, there is 35 updates, lol.