Any Current mods for the Steam Link?

Was going through some storage bins and found my old Steam Link. I had barely used it before, I only got it cause they had a black fridy sell for $5 I think. Is there any current mods for it? All I could find was stuff from 5 years ago and the links are not updated.
It was pretty heavy for it's size and I couldn't resist finding out why. Seems there using a cast metal block for a heatsink, not a very good heatsink as it has no fins or anything, just a huge hunk of metal.
