Any Current mods for the Steam Link?

Was going through some storage bins and found my old Steam Link. I had barely used it before, I only got it cause they had a black fridy sell for $5 I think. Is there any current mods for it? All I could find was stuff from 5 years ago and the links are not updated.

It was pretty heavy for it's size and I couldn't resist finding out why. Seems there using a cast metal block for a heatsink, not a very good heatsink as it has no fins or anything, just a huge hunk of metal.
 
Last I looked interest on these waned pretty far. I did grab mine out of the box recently to play some crazy co-op game and it worked much better than I expected it to, but can't do much extra unless you're going to do all the work.
 
Anyone want this? I am not going to do anything with it. I will hook it up and make sure it still works fine, don't see why it wouldn't. Pack it up and mail it to you. I think $20 for shipping USPS Priorty Mail flat rate. I would refund what I don't use, I am thinking the padded envelope would work ok if it will fit, it is $10.40 if not then probably the Medium Box would be a for sure fit but it is $17.10. (the Medium "B" Box is free I guess, looks like they have a error on there website). I Have Heatware, if this doesn't go in the next couple days I will creat a post in the FS/FT forum.

P.S. I still have all the original packaging, power supply even the orignal HDMI cable. It is working fine, it is running through the update process now, there is 35 updates, lol.
 
