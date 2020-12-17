any current modern processor equivalent to 1950x for price/performance?

first off, forgive the question if it's either stupid, redundant, or noob-ish. it's been quite some time since i've sold off my 1950x system and am now looking to get back into another build.



my initial reaction is to simply copy my old system but was wondering if there is a more current processor that is equivalent to the 1950x that i should be shooting for instead? this way, i can build around the new processor and update other hardware along with it.



my main use before and still is are primarily video, audio, and image authoring, some minecraft on the side, and business applications.



i will be heading towards the used market for another 1950x so perhaps for around the same price, shoot for a more newer processor?



thanks in advance!