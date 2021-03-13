Any clue when laptops will drop in price?

Wanting to get a Acer Helios 300 with 10th gen i7, 2060 or 3060 RTX, 144hz 1080p screen, 16GB RAM and 512GB nvme at $1,200 on Amazon for free shipping and tax free., but god did they jump up in price. Shame I missed it when it went on sale at $1,000 last year, could've grabbed a 32GB RAM kit with it.



I hoping once the 3060 model are out the 2060s will drop.



Reason I'm getting the Helios is because of the 2 m.2 slots and the 2.5" SATA bay, great panel for content creation, port placement and numpad.



Max I want to spend is $1,200, and planning on getting a 2TB nvme to throw in the 2nd slot.