Any Chrome really really good developer type folks?

In house, we use Chrome as the front end for a web based app.During our upgrades from W10 enterprise 1809 to W10 Enterprise LTSC, and using the newest version of Chrome, we noticed that there is a different 'selection' setting, Im wondering how to get that back, I cant seem to find anything in /Settings and in the change notes, nothing popped out at me with wording to point to what Im seeing.Selection boxes changed from Blue (v78..), to white (v80-v84) to nothing (v90, v91..)This is 78.0.3904.70, and the user 'selected' the ON AIR / Logo box and selected the 'unlock' icon.This is the v80 and v84 (white, not blue)The version of the web based app has not changed, Im just rebuilding the clients to LTSC with the current version of Chrome we deploy enterprise wide..Our IT security dept doesnt want to have old versions of Chrome out there.We do not deploy any themes to chrome, and the windows is default theme with only the background set by BGInfo (navy blue), and these machines are on a network that cannot access the Internet , so no auto updates for Chrome.Anyone have any ideas?