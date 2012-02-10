Any Center-Of-LCD-Display Webcams?

I have an Asus 27" display and the problem is that no matter where I place my webcam the angle of the image is screwy. If I place it atop the monitor all the other person sees is the balding top of my head, and if I place it underneath the display on the base it looks like I have a bigger chin than Jay Leno. It got me to thinking that with lens diameters for cameras becoming so small, there should be some display that incorporates a cam right in the middle of the display. I would think that it would have to be set up in such a way that a few of the pixels at the very center got temporarily turned off, or became transparent, or had some sort of mirror mechanism or ??? Anyone know if any manufacturer has ever resolved this issue?