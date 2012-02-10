Any Center-Of-LCD-Display Webcams?

Thanks for the reply guys but I've tried every position and nothing is suitable. I've got a Microsoft LifeCam VX800 which has a base and is about as small as they come. I've placed it in every possible place (top, bottom, sides) where it doesn't sit directly blocking a part of the screen and in all of them they make the image look like it came from a house of mirrors at the fair. Sometimes I have Skype business videocalls that last two hours so I've got to be accessing various files on the computer therefore I need to have all my display real estate visible. It seems strange that nobody has come up with a way around this, but I can't think of anything that doesn't kill (even temporarily) at least a handful of pixels right in the middle of the display where you can least afford them. Do you know if there is such a thing as a pixel or range of pixels which can become transparent enough to let a camera image through to a lens behind it?