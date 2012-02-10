Any Center-Of-LCD-Display Webcams?

I have an Asus 27" display and the problem is that no matter where I place my webcam the angle of the image is screwy. If I place it atop the monitor all the other person sees is the balding top of my head, and if I place it underneath the display on the base it looks like I have a bigger chin than Jay Leno. It got me to thinking that with lens diameters for cameras becoming so small, there should be some display that incorporates a cam right in the middle of the display. I would think that it would have to be set up in such a way that a few of the pixels at the very center got temporarily turned off, or became transparent, or had some sort of mirror mechanism or ??? Anyone know if any manufacturer has ever resolved this issue?
 
Instead of that, you may want to consider the desk-placed alternatives such as those featured at the following site:

http://www.rounds.com/blog/webcams-video-chatting/

I certainly don't trust this website as more than marketing fluff for the webcams involved (just because I've never been here before googling "best webcams"), but I didn't realize better quality webcams than the ones places on top of monitors were not extremely expensive anymore.
 
Thanks for the reply guys but I've tried every position and nothing is suitable. I've got a Microsoft LifeCam VX800 which has a base and is about as small as they come. I've placed it in every possible place (top, bottom, sides) where it doesn't sit directly blocking a part of the screen and in all of them they make the image look like it came from a house of mirrors at the fair. Sometimes I have Skype business videocalls that last two hours so I've got to be accessing various files on the computer therefore I need to have all my display real estate visible. It seems strange that nobody has come up with a way around this, but I can't think of anything that doesn't kill (even temporarily) at least a handful of pixels right in the middle of the display where you can least afford them. Do you know if there is such a thing as a pixel or range of pixels which can become transparent enough to let a camera image through to a lens behind it?
 
I believe that white is technically clearish, depending on the diffuser, since it is letting the backlight through. I have a face fit for radio, so no webcams :)
 
william_fontaine, sure, but I'm happy to entertain any alternatives that don't make my face look like a drunk gnat's view of Mt. Rushmore. :)

Corvette, my face is not fit for radio as there might be a description of it and then small children would be traumatized. ;) Interesting that white is clear... I wonder what the view would be from behind a set of white pixels... hmm...
 
Weeth said:
Weeth,
I ws just sitting here on a Zoom meeting looking up someone's nose thinking the same thing. Just so you know, Apple patented this idea years ago and is probably waiting for someone to license it (for royalties).

The strange thing is I can't find any discussions in Google search results for this idea other than this post and mention of Apple's patent. Wait, I found this in Quora: https://www.quora.com/Is-it-possibl...the-camera-see-through-the-LED-panels?share=1

Hey, gaining traction...
 
Best we'll probably get anytime soon is having four cameras at the edges of the screen along with some use of AI and image processing to combine them into one "centered" view. But that's not something I've seen available yet (though I haven't looked either).
 
