Any case can hold two 360mm rads to exhaust air outside the case?

Hello, I have a corsair 780t with 3 rads but I am entertaining the idea of another case again.
Are there any cases with TWO 360 radiator space on top? Not the front like I have now I noticed a case that had space for 2 on top anyone know the name of that case I wanted to check out It's design and specs.
Other than that, any clear side panel nice cases that I can have two 360mm rads exhausting air outside of the case? Other than the 011 which has the back and top 360 rad space with is the best option I have found so far.
