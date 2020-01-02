Any AMD motherboards with Dual Link DVI onboard? SOB!!!

Discussion in 'AMD MoBos' started by mazeroth, Dec 8, 2019.

    mazeroth

    My faithful 2500k system died on me, which I was using as a family room PC. This PC is used for web browsing, e-mail, you know, basic crap. I just built a new system with a 2400G using an ASRock B450M motherboard. I hooked it up to my Korean Shimian 1440p monitor and got no output. WTF. Reboot, nothing. I hooked it up to a TV via HDMI and it works great. I tried the DVI again, nothing. Oh great....

    This monitor uses Apple Cinema Display panels and looks absolutely fantastic. It requires a dual link DVI connection to work, which I was getting from a 1060 video card in my 2500k. Now that the system is gone, and I sold the 1060 ($100; only cost me $170 more to build this PC) I have no way to power this monitor. I'm screwed. I either need to get another video card, or get a different monitor.

    Now, if you Google DVI Dual Link and look at images, a Dual Link DVI connection looks very different from a single link DVI. Every freaking AMD motherboard out now, that has a DVI connection, looks like a Dual Link. Only, they're not. Why the hell do they used Dual Link DVI connectors, but are only capable of single link bandwidth? I'm at a loss.

    I got this chip on sale at Micro Center for $109. Had I known I would have to also buy a GPU, I would have went with a 2600 CPU for the same price, and got a cheap used video card. I thought maybe I could return the motherboard and get one with display port output, and buying an adapter, but the more I read up on them, the more I find out they usually don't work.

    Gah, sorry for rambling on and venting. I'm just not really happy right now. Thanks for reading.
     
    Dan_D

    If I remember right, what those boards use is called a DVI-I connector. It accepts both analog and digital DVI connections but aren't dual-link.
     
    mazeroth

    Incorrect. Take a look at this image, and then look at every AMD motherboard's DVI connection. They look like dual link DVI:

    what-is-a-dvi-d-cable.jpg

    Here's the I/O from my motherboard:

    B450M%20Pro4(L5).png
     
    mnewxcv

    never seen a different DVI connector on a video card or motherboard, other than the I/D differences. Only ever seen the pinout differences on DVI cables.
     
    Jandor

    Yes, this is true. The look of the DVI socket doesn't mean it's fully using all the pins. I have seen older graphics cards that don't output DVI-D even when showing such a socket.
    I have a Haswell PC and it uses its iGPU. The motherboard outputs the DVI-D needed for my 1440p screen. So this is not something special. I would be astonished that there is no such thing on AMD mainboards.
     
    cjcox

    Many people say just get a DP to Dual-link DVI adapter if that's what you need.
     
    Mchart

    Agreed, just get an adapter. They aren't expensive, and you can probably find one for 'free' laying around in any larger IT shop.
     
    IdiotInCharge

    The single-link ones are cheap, but last I checked the dual-link ones need to be powered and were actually pretty expensive?
     
    GotNoRice

    Why not just get a cheap older used GPU? You can get something like a Radeon 7770 on eBay for about $30 and it will almost certainly have Dual-Link DVI. AMD Radeon 7xxx series and newer are still supported by the current AMD video driver.
     
