Any AMD motherboards with Dual Link DVI onboard? SOB!!!

My faithful 2500k system died on me, which I was using as a family room PC. This PC is used for web browsing, e-mail, you know, basic crap. I just built a new system with a 2400G using an ASRock B450M motherboard. I hooked it up to my Korean Shimian 1440p monitor and got no output. WTF. Reboot, nothing. I hooked it up to a TV via HDMI and it works great. I tried the DVI again, nothing. Oh great.... This monitor uses Apple Cinema Display panels and looks absolutely fantastic. It requires a dual link DVI connection to work, which I was getting from a 1060 video card in my 2500k. Now that the system is gone, and I sold the 1060 ($100; only cost me $170 more to build this PC) I have no way to power this monitor. I'm screwed. I either need to get another video card, or get a different monitor. Now, if you Google DVI Dual Link and look at images, a Dual Link DVI connection looks very different from a single link DVI. Every freaking AMD motherboard out now, that has a DVI connection, looks like a Dual Link. Only, they're not. Why the hell do they used Dual Link DVI connectors, but are only capable of single link bandwidth? I'm at a loss. I got this chip on sale at Micro Center for $109. Had I known I would have to also buy a GPU, I would have went with a 2600 CPU for the same price, and got a cheap used video card. I thought maybe I could return the motherboard and get one with display port output, and buying an adapter, but the more I read up on them, the more I find out they usually don't work. Gah, sorry for rambling on and venting. I'm just not really happy right now. Thanks for reading.