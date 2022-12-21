Any AM5 Motherboards Capable of 16x/8x slots irrespective of gen?

Has anyone seen anything like this?

I'm trying to see if I can make a non-hedt system actually work for me.

My minimum requirements are:

- At least one x16 slot (physically and electrically) Preferably Gen5 for future proofing, but Gen4 is fine as well, as I'll probably upgrade again before Gen5 is a must on graphics.

- At least one 8x slot (physically and electrically) Must be at least Gen2. Gen3+ preferable.

- At least one Gen5 x4 m.2 slot.

I understand this would require some sort of PLX chip. There is enough physical bandwidth if switched, but there are not enough physical lanes.

Has anyone seen a board like this?

Of the 28 PCIe Gen5 lanes I am picturing them being used something like this:

- 16x straight to the GPU slot.
- 4x straight to the primary m.2 slot
- 4x straight to the chipset

This leaves 4x Gen5, which has enough bandwidth to be switched down to 8x Gen4 or lower.

A secondary 4x Gen 4 m.2 slot could come off the chipset.

I have googled, but I have not come across this configuration yet. If anyone has seen one, I'd appreciate the info!
 
afaik most full size atx x690 boards with 2 full size pcie slots will do that. can you just put your x8 card in the "16" slot? and another afiak, no ones using plx chips anymore, not for a while.
 
