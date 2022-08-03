Any advice on how to get a MSI Motherboard to POST after a BIOS update?

NukeThemTillTheyGlow
MSI Z690 Carbon Wi-fi won't boot after attempted BIOS update
New build
Assembled PC 5 days ago, no issues, booted first time, updated to latest drivers via MSI Center and Windows Update. Was running original BIOS (1.00). Today I decided to update BIOS to most recent version (1.70). I researched and found that version 7D30v17 was available. I formatted a FAT32 drive (the MSI drive that came with MB), used the M-Flash approach (not MSI Center). Updated, started to POST and then screen went blank. No response, but fans are on, AIO and ram sticks RGB are lit up. I tried to short the jumper multiple times and restart. No luck. I then tried the Flash BIOS Button approach. Red light near BIOS button blinked red for 3-4 minutes, system tried to POST, but just like the first time...blank screen, no video output. Digital display on MB is two dashes "- - " in bright white. The CPU error led is lit in red. Not using a graphics card, using built in i5-12600K integrated video.
Submitted trouble ticket, MSI supports response was "here is an RMA form, fill it out".
Any suggestions of what t try to do up to and including the RMA process? Right now its fully assembled so I can try as is or disassemble for RMA return and try in a bare bones state too.
New build
- i5-12600K, Liquid Freezer II 240 mm A-RGB AIO
- G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL36 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit F5-6000J3636F16GX2-TZ5RS
- 2Tb SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD
- EVGA Supernova 750 G6, 80 Plus Gold 750W
- Win 11 Home
- Old Acer 1080P monitor, internal Intel GPU, HDMI cable connection
