Any advice on how to get a MSI Motherboard to POST after a BIOS update?

i5-12600K, Liquid Freezer II 240 mm A-RGB AIO

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL36 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit F5-6000J3636F16GX2-TZ5RS

2Tb SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD

EVGA Supernova 750 G6, 80 Plus Gold 750W

Win 11 Home

Old Acer 1080P monitor, internal Intel GPU, HDMI cable connection

MSI Z690 Carbon Wi-fi won't boot after attempted BIOS updateAssembled PC 5 days ago, no issues, booted first time, updated to latest drivers via MSI Center and Windows Update. Was running original BIOS (1.00). Today I decided to update BIOS to most recent version (1.70). I researched and found that version 7D30v17 was available. I formatted a FAT32 drive (the MSI drive that came with MB), used the M-Flash approach (not MSI Center). Updated, started to POST and then screen went blank. No response, but fans are on, AIO and ram sticks RGB are lit up. I tried to short the jumper multiple times and restart. No luck. I then tried the Flash BIOS Button approach. Red light near BIOS button blinked red for 3-4 minutes, system tried to POST, but just like the first time...blank screen, no video output. Digital display on MB is two dashes "- - " in bright white. The CPU error led is lit in red. Not using a graphics card, using built in i5-12600K integrated video.Submitted trouble ticket, MSI supports response was "here is an RMA form, fill it out".Any suggestions of what t try to do up to and including the RMA process? Right now its fully assembled so I can try as is or disassemble for RMA return and try in a bare bones state too.