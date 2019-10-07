Any 2080ti owners playing City of Heroes at 4k?

Kardonxt said: I thought servers went down years ago.....



I respect your passion but I don't think you are going to find many people playing a 15yo mmo on private servers with a $1000 GPU to answer your question.



I'm kind of shocked your 1080ti isn't doing the trick. Click to expand...

The engine is not well optimized for anything newer then a GTX 680 and while 4k works, it does not go fast. I manage about 20 fps with settings maxed. For a MMO that is typically good enough as long as things stay smooth with no stuttering still it could be better and some environments drop the fps to 15 which is problematic.The current team working on it has released new content, x64 code etc. The Homecoming Team has also posted they are in Talks with NCSoft about going fully legit.With all the work being done by volunteers upgrading the game engine or even upgrading the OGL version are not so likely any time soon. I also dont see NV optimizing drivers which could help a great deal.I would have thought at least 1 RTX 2080ti owner was playing and at 4k. Oh well.You should make an account and play. Best character creator of any game ever. Lots of story and fun.