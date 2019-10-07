Any 2080ti owners playing City of Heroes at 4k?

If so, with AA/AF off and everything else maxed what kind of FPS are you getting?

Please and thank you.
 
upload_2019-10-8_9-32-40.png


No, it is not worth the money to upgrade to a 2080 Ti to play City of Heroes, if that is what you are asking.
 
What I am asking is if anyone knows the FPS - I prefer to make my own mind up.

Posting messages from another forum where I also didnt get an answer doesnt really help.
 
I thought servers went down years ago.....

I respect your passion but I don't think you are going to find many people playing a 15yo mmo on private servers with a $1000 GPU to answer your question.

I'm kind of shocked your 1080ti isn't doing the trick.
 
It's back from the dead. There's actually a lot of people playing right now, something like 100k accounts registered on Homecoming.
 
The engine is not well optimized for anything newer then a GTX 680 and while 4k works, it does not go fast. I manage about 20 fps with settings maxed. For a MMO that is typically good enough as long as things stay smooth with no stuttering still it could be better and some environments drop the fps to 15 which is problematic.

The current team working on it has released new content, x64 code etc. The Homecoming Team has also posted they are in Talks with NCSoft about going fully legit.

With all the work being done by volunteers upgrading the game engine or even upgrading the OGL version are not so likely any time soon. I also dont see NV optimizing drivers which could help a great deal.

I would have thought at least 1 RTX 2080ti owner was playing and at 4k. Oh well.


You should make an account and play. Best character creator of any game ever. Lots of story and fun.
 
I played CoH and CoV when it was current. It had by far the best community of any game I have played. I know a few people who were outright devastated when the servers shutdown.
 
It still looks reasonably good.
 
I used to play that game. I might have to give it a shot this weekend.
 
I have. Well with full graphics loaded i barely for 10 fps lol. once lowered to nothing i hit between 30-100. Big raids 30/40. less packed stuff 80/100. I guess i average 40/60. not bad. the space is worth it for me. i honestly dont notice a difference. but if i ramp down to 1080 w low graphics i get 120/130. i like it. 4k at even 30fps is cool with low game graphic settings
 
