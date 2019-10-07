Any 2080ti owners playing City of Heroes at 4k?

It's back from the dead. There's actually a lot of people playing right now, something like 100k accounts registered on Homecoming.I thought servers went down years ago.....
I respect your passion but I don't think you are going to find many people playing a 15yo mmo on private servers with a $1000 GPU to answer your question.
I'm kind of shocked your 1080ti isn't doing the trick.
The engine is not well optimized for anything newer then a GTX 680 and while 4k works, it does not go fast. I manage about 20 fps with settings maxed. For a MMO that is typically good enough as long as things stay smooth with no stuttering still it could be better and some environments drop the fps to 15 which is problematic.I thought servers went down years ago.....
It still looks reasonably good.I played CoH and CoV when it was current. It had by far the best community of any game I have played. I know a few people who were outright devastated when the servers shutdown.