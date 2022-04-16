any 10.x" tablet that comes with SATA or NVMe along w/ high resolution screen?

My current tablet is using eMMC, it's slow. The resolution is 1920x 1280.



I just can't find higher resolution screen at 10" screen.



likewise, it looks like big manufacturer think people who uses 10" tablet must be cheapskate, so they won't put NVMe drive on it, not even m.2 SSD for that matter. Anyone knows any manufacturer w/ the above feature at 10.x" tablet?