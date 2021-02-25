antminer s9i bitcoin miners overheating

Guilherme778899
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 11, 2020
- Messages
- 2
hi everyone!
I have been mining bitcoin in my antminer s9i since one year ago and today i decided to clean it, because there was too much dust inside. I cleaned everything, except the thermal paste. After that when I turned it on, it was raising the temperatures to 100 degrees and then it turn off. But this less than 2 min online. The fans seems to be working, because shows in the app that they are at about 4000 rpm and 5000 rpm. I tried to reset and instal everything new but the problem continues. If someone could help me to solve this problem, please say something I really don't know what is the problem... everythings seems to be working fine, and the asic is showing the normal green light at the back...
appreciate all help
