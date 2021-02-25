antminer s9i bitcoin miners overheating

hi everyone!I have been mining bitcoin in my antminer s9i since one year ago and today i decided to clean it, because there was too much dust inside. I cleaned everything, except the thermal paste. After that when I turned it on, it was raising the temperatures to 100 degrees and then it turn off. But this less than 2 min online. The fans seems to be working, because shows in the app that they are at about 4000 rpm and 5000 rpm. I tried to reset and instal everything new but the problem continues. If someone could help me to solve this problem, please say somethingI really don't know what is the problem... everythings seems to be working fine, and the asic is showing the normal green light at the back...appreciate all help