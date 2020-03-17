Antlion discontinued the modmic 5 - now what to get?

So Antlion stopped making the modmic 5 and there are apparently not even any usedf ones available.



They replaced them with models named modmic usb and modmic uni.



GRRRRRR.



Anybody use the modmic USB or uni?



How do they actually compare to the modmic 5?



Antlion's "comparison" uses their USB soundcard for the test with the 3.5mm modmics and the modmic uni sounds like it has a lot less noise than all of the others.