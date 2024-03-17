Antivirus - still a thing?

DRJ1014 said: I have been using a subscription to Webroot for the past few years and the subscription is about to expire and it got me to thinking are paid antivirus programs a scam and should I just trust the windows programs or is there better software I could be using for antivirus/malware/vpn/adblock/etc.



Webroot is a steaming pile of garbage that is constantly peddled by Best Buy every time they work on someone's computer. The free versions of Bitdefender of Kaspersky would serve you much better. Even Windows Defender is better, but Windows Defender has ransomeware protection turned off by default. Turning it on, however, makes it one of the most infuriatingly inconvenient anti-ransomware experiences on the planet.Use uBlock Origin instead.If you actually care about using one, then I'd recommend NordVPN or Mullvad VPN.All anti-virus software is anti "malware." That's not a feature of Webroot. Also, again, Webroot is doodoo butter. Also for reasons beyond my understanding, people in here are recommending Malwarebytes, which is also doodoo butter.Norton, Avast, AVG, and Avira were all bought about by a data mining company called Gen Digital, so stay as far away from them as possible. McAfee is also diarrhea soup.