Antivirus - still a thing?

DRJ1014

DRJ1014

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 11, 2003
Messages
5,770
I have been using a subscription to Webroot for the past few years and the subscription is about to expire and it got me to thinking are paid antivirus programs a scam and should I just trust the windows programs or is there better software I could be using for antivirus/malware/vpn/adblock/etc.

I currently use
Antivirus - Webroot subscription
Adblock plus - free
VPN - none
Malware - Included w/ Webroot

Thanks for any info!
 
assuming you’re using windows, defender is free, integrated and actually works great. I use that with either the free version of bitdefender or malwarebytes.

The best antivirus is making smart choices while browsing the web honestly.

But paying for antivirus? Yea that’s a thing of the past for most people.
 
Last edited:
Dreamerbydesign said:
assuming you’re using windows, defender is free, integrated and actually works great. I use that with either the free version of bitdefender or malwarebytes.

The best antivirus is making smart choices while browsing the web honestly.

But paying for antivirus? Yea that’s a thing of the past for most people.
Click to expand...

I can show you proof otherwise (follow britton white on linkedin), most every info-stealer can bypass Defender and any decent flyby infection can disable defender with a single line of powershell code. There is no such thing as "smart choices" these days when browsing the web, yes, we can be smarter than most, but even trusted sites are compromised, ad networks feed malicious links (Bing & Google looking at you....). Sure, you do get what you pay for still these days, but several AV do just throw bloat at you with their paid subs (vpn, wallet crap et cetera)

Aside from avoiding the obvious stuff, downloading cracked software, shady youtube links et cetera, Defender sure may work for most, tie it with a good browser like Brave and other things that block known malicious networks....
 
MrGuvernment said:
I can show you proof otherwise (follow britton white on linkedin), most every info-stealer can bypass Defender and any decent flyby infection can disable defender with a single line of powershell code. There is no such thing as "smart choices" these days when browsing the web, yes, we can be smarter than most, but even trusted sites are compromised, ad networks feed malicious links (Bing & Google looking at you....). Sure, you do get what you pay for still these days, but several AV do just throw bloat at you with their paid subs (vpn, wallet crap et cetera)

Aside from avoiding the obvious stuff, downloading cracked software, shady youtube links et cetera, Defender sure may work for most, tie it with a good browser like Brave and other things that block known malicious networks....
Click to expand...
There are always exceptions. But I Agree. When in doubt of course there are nice paid packages that I am sure perform well. On that topic do you have any paid antivirus software suggestions?
 
Last edited:
Dreamerbydesign said:
There are always exceptions. But I Agree. When in doubt of course there are nice paid packages that I am sure perform well. On that topic do you have any paid antivirus software suggestions?
Click to expand...
I think what he is trying to say is that Defender isn't the best solution but nothing else is either for the added cost and bloat. I agree with this. Stacking apps for security will just make life more difficult and costly. Keep to safe browsing, installing, behavior practices and Defender + malwarebytes will suffice. The only AV program I don't immediately remove from machines I get asked to work on is Bitdefender.
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
I think what he is trying to say is that Defender isn't the best solution but nothing else is either for the added cost and bloat. I agree with this. Stacking apps for security will just make life more difficult and costly. Keep to safe browsing, installing, behavior practices and Defender + malwarebytes will suffice. The only AV program I don't immediately remove from machines I get asked to work on is Bitdefender.
Click to expand...
Same here actually.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
There are always exceptions. But I Agree. When in doubt of course there are nice paid packages that I am sure perform well. On that topic do you have any paid antivirus software suggestions?
Click to expand...

How do you know the additional large software package doesn't make the attack surface much bigger?
 
uOpt said:
How do you know the additional large software package doesn't make the attack surface much bigger?
Click to expand...
I personally don’t use those packages I’m sure. And if there’s anything for certain pertaining to the internet and security, it’s that nothing is certain.
 
uOpt said:
How do you know the additional large software package doesn't make the attack surface much bigger?
Click to expand...
This is how I think. Uninstall + firewall rules for in and out traffic. Was it Kaspersky who got hacked with a supply chain malware and introduced an attack vector through their AV suite? I know someone was, cant remember.
 
That_Sound_Guy said:
This is how I think. Uninstall + firewall rules for in and out traffic. Was it Kaspersky who got hacked with a supply chain malware and introduced an attack vector through their AV suite? I know someone was, cant remember.
Click to expand...
Kaspersky recently had their own cellphones infiltrated, but no compromise of their software is known to have resulted.

Regular accidental security bugs are as common in security software as they are elsewhere. And it is all closed source and not review-able.

Love this one, which was caused by recklessness (unpacking suspected malware inside the OS kernel):
https://iicybersecurity.wordpress.c...rus-engine-allows-remote-memory-exploitation/
 
CiniP-kUkAE36aI?format=jpg&name=900x900.jpg
 
DRJ1014 said:
I have been using a subscription to Webroot for the past few years and the subscription is about to expire and it got me to thinking are paid antivirus programs a scam and should I just trust the windows programs or is there better software I could be using for antivirus/malware/vpn/adblock/etc.

I currently use
Click to expand...
Webroot is a steaming pile of garbage that is constantly peddled by Best Buy every time they work on someone's computer. The free versions of Bitdefender of Kaspersky would serve you much better. Even Windows Defender is better, but Windows Defender has ransomeware protection turned off by default. Turning it on, however, makes it one of the most infuriatingly inconvenient anti-ransomware experiences on the planet.

DRJ1014 said:
Adblock plus - free
Click to expand...
Use uBlock Origin instead.

DRJ1014 said:
VPN - none
Click to expand...
If you actually care about using one, then I'd recommend NordVPN or Mullvad VPN.

DRJ1014 said:
Malware - Included w/ Webroot
Click to expand...
All anti-virus software is anti "malware." That's not a feature of Webroot. Also, again, Webroot is doodoo butter. Also for reasons beyond my understanding, people in here are recommending Malwarebytes, which is also doodoo butter.


Norton, Avast, AVG, and Avira were all bought about by a data mining company called Gen Digital, so stay as far away from them as possible. McAfee is also diarrhea soup.
 
Windows Defender and paid for Malwarebytes. Got to tell you, I got a nasty virus off a Chinese mail order site (....stupid, I know....) and the guys in the Malwarebytes support forum walked me through the removal process amazingly well. They earned my business; the clean up was amazing and they were awesomely helpful.

New rule - if Amazon doesn't have it, I don't need it......:cool:
 
BlindedByScience said:
Windows Defender and paid for Malwarebytes. Got to tell you, I got a nasty virus off a Chinese mail order site (....stupid, I know....) and the guys in the Malwarebytes support forum walked me through the removal process amazingly well. They earned my business; the clean up was amazing and they were awesomely helpful.

New rule - if Amazon doesn't have it, I don't need it......:cool:
Click to expand...
But on Temu, you can shop like a billionaire.
 
I stopped using all the paid for virus protection when MS gave us defender. I only run defender and Malwarebytes. Once in awhile you would get Norton trying to piggyback, those sneaky bastards!
 
Guess it depends on the environment. I just use Defender but with SCCM to manage it. Infections on Windows 10/11 devices is pretty much non-existent now days. The last time we had a big malware infection was maybe 2016 or 2017. You may still get an occasional infection but it cleans up on it's own. I don't believe I have a single helpdesk ticket for an infection in the past few years.
 
bigdogchris said:
Guess it depends on the environment. I just use Defender but with SCCM to manage it. Infections on Windows 10/11 devices is pretty much non-existent now days. The last time we had a big malware infection was maybe 2016 or 2017. You may still get an occasional infection but it cleans up on it's own. I don't believe I have a single helpdesk ticket for an infection in the past few years.
Click to expand...
ive had 3-4 in the last 2 years, and it was already cleaned up by defender the time i got to them. its def not like the old days...
 
Yeah, when on Windows just Defender for AV + uBlock for adblocking (and my network uses NextDNS as an extra layer) and knowing the risks when I'm web browsing. The amount of sketchy pop-ups and redirects that uBlock has stopped alone is great, and it's nice that even when that fails often the DNS has that domain blocked anyway.

No matter how many layers you add though, it still pays to be vigilant. The moment you think you're 100% protected and act in riskier ways, is the moment poor judgement lets something in. At least if you do decide to do anything risky- be aware of the risk you're taking beforehand
 
I was using Defender for a few years and then ESET but given up on both for two reasons.

1. I stopped getting the option to allow a file on my computer. For some reason, both companies believe that they can make the final decision for me

2. I could not completely disable any of them

I now use F-Secure for a few weeks and it seems it respects users more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top