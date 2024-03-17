Antivirus - still a thing?

DRJ1014
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2003
- Messages
- 5,770
I have been using a subscription to Webroot for the past few years and the subscription is about to expire and it got me to thinking are paid antivirus programs a scam and should I just trust the windows programs or is there better software I could be using for antivirus/malware/vpn/adblock/etc.
I currently use
Antivirus - Webroot subscription
Adblock plus - free
VPN - none
Malware - Included w/ Webroot
Thanks for any info!
I currently use
Antivirus - Webroot subscription
Adblock plus - free
VPN - none
Malware - Included w/ Webroot
Thanks for any info!