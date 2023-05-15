Anti-Piracy Outfit Wipes ACE’s ‘Watch Legally’ Page From Google

erek
[H]F Junkie
I think it's back up now already though?
"Why AiPlex flagged a page that’s designed to drive traffic to legal services is unclear. The company didn’t immediately reply to our request for comment but we have a hunch that might explain the series of inaccurate takedown notices.
As we mentioned earlier, ACE has a habit of redirecting seized pirate domain names to its own website. If AiPlex found an older piracy link that redirected to ACE, and then reported the ACE site to Google without carrying out any checks, that could explain the erroneous removal.
Whatever the reason, AiPlex may want to update its systems to prevent similar trouble going forward. At the same time, ACE could send a DMCA counternotice to Google if it wants to be relisted."
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/anti-piracy-outfit-wipes-aces-watch-legally-page-from-google-230513/
