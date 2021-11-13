Anthropomorphic Webcam with 3D printed parts.

griff30

griff30

Going to look into this as a fun project with 3d printed parts to hang over the TVs in the house.
https://marcteyssier.com/projects/eyecam/

Upgrading my Endrr 5 with BLTouch and Microswiss DD all metal hot end tomorrow and was looking for my next project.
Found it.

 
