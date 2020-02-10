DooKey
[H]ardForum Junkie
- Joined
- Apr 25, 2001
- Messages
- 8,282
Maybe BioWare isn't shelving Anthem after all. It appears they are going to make some major changes to the game over the coming year. I wouldn't mind seeing them do this since the game has potential. Anyway, I'm going to the Great Salt Lake to grab a few loads of salt.
BioWare recommitted to the future of Anthem in an update posted today, in which general manager Casey Hudson confirmed that a major overhaul, which was first rumored in November 2019, is in fact in the works. But it's also still a long way off.
You can read the main story here. https://www.pcgamer.com/anthem-seasons-are-being-dropped-as-bioware-pledges-to-reinvent-the-game/
