Anthem seasons are being dropped as BioWare pledges to 'reinvent' the game

Maybe BioWare isn't shelving Anthem after all. It appears they are going to make some major changes to the game over the coming year. I wouldn't mind seeing them do this since the game has potential. Anyway, I'm going to the Great Salt Lake to grab a few loads of salt.

BioWare recommitted to the future of Anthem in an update posted today, in which general manager Casey Hudson confirmed that a major overhaul, which was first rumored in November 2019, is in fact in the works. But it's also still a long way off.

You can read the main story here. https://www.pcgamer.com/anthem-seasons-are-being-dropped-as-bioware-pledges-to-reinvent-the-game/
 
Just saw this too. Would be nice, I enjoyed the game but it go bland really quick. Everyone just fast sneaking to ends to kill and loot and repeat. They need to have this in mind during design, combat and flight are fun and work with that more.

I worry though that it could be too late for such a thing. Maybe after the update it will be more like the E3 version. This one was kind of soulless IMO.
 
I've moved past this game already. Maybe if the update actually happens I'll see what others think and then decide if it's worth my time revisiting. Biggest disappointment of 2019 by far since I think the game has so much untapped potential. If they had just spent another year on testing and developing the gameplay systems it probably could have been great.
 
Kardonxt

I don't see the point. People have moved on, hype trains rarely make return trips. Unless they do something so amazing that the bulk of my friends list starts playing, there is no way I will be taking a second look, regardless of reviews.

I enjoyed the beta, but I really don't need another grindy shooter. Destiny 2 is my current choice for that and I can't see myself picking up another one.
 
criccio

Kardonxt said:
I don't see the point.
If you liked the core gameplay, that's the point. I stopped playing a month in or so because there wasn't much to do and the rewards were subpar but the gameplay was killer. I don't need hype to be excited about this since I already know I enjoyed it.

I don't see myself dropping D2 either, damn game owns me at this point.
 
Kardonxt

It's a big gamble to stop seasonal content indefinitely while they try to overhaul the game. They really should have been making these changes in increments while new seasons released. Giving your users, who are already are upset with the lack of content, less content, while you promise more content, seems like a good way to lose the few fans you have.

The pessimist in me says that this is just a scam to stop wasting dev $$ on seasonal content that users have paid for but the dev has spent. Pretend you are working on something bigger for your game that is already doing poorly, then eventually shut down servers, release lackluster content, or just come up with some excuse why the overhaul could not be completed after milking everything you can out of the current base.

Maybe they are good people and just want to do right by their fanbase, but that doesn't sound like the current gaming industry.
 
Lakados

I really liked the core game play, and the few strongholds they had were a blast, but there wasn't enough there, the game just fell short. There is a solid core and it is totally salvageable, Bioware hung themselves with this title it was too big for them I am somewhat surprised that EA is willing to shell out the money to revamp it though.
 
M76

It had potential, but whatever they have the budget to do will be too little too late, just let it rest in pieces already.
 
