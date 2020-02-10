Anthem seasons are being dropped as BioWare pledges to 'reinvent' the game

It's a big gamble to stop seasonal content indefinitely while they try to overhaul the game. They really should have been making these changes in increments while new seasons released. Giving your users, who are already are upset with the lack of content, less content, while you promise more content, seems like a good way to lose the few fans you have.



The pessimist in me says that this is just a scam to stop wasting dev $$ on seasonal content that users have paid for but the dev has spent. Pretend you are working on something bigger for your game that is already doing poorly, then eventually shut down servers, release lackluster content, or just come up with some excuse why the overhaul could not be completed after milking everything you can out of the current base.



Maybe they are good people and just want to do right by their fanbase, but that doesn't sound like the current gaming industry.