Anthe W19. <10L volume with 360mm radiator and 3 slot gpu support

wanted to buy a Node 202, but it doesn't support full size GPU and water cooling at the same time . That's why I decided to make my own prototype.No more endless variants of the same sandwiches. No more boring hahdmade look with drilled panels. Premium HIFI design with coated brushed alu + fabric mesh.W19External dimensions: (W x H x D) 66 mm x 440 mm x 345 mm.Support AIO up to 360 mm and custom loop with radiator thickness of up to 39 mm (with 25mm fan).supported two DDC pump (with dual top).CPU coolers up to 47 mm high.GPU size up to 330x130x63 (in 240rad mode or air cooling mode) or 215x130x63 (in 360rad mode).Mini-ITX mobo.2x2,5" SSD.SFX and SFX-L PSU.Avialable colors:360 AIO:The prototype:Main layout:Size:Basic idea: direct air flow: