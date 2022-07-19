Antec Signature SP1300 80+ Platinum - Dual PSU setup - not booting 2nd PSU

I have an open chassis rig with Asus Z590-P

2 x Antec Signature 1300 PSUs

Three GPU plus MB on PSU1

1 GPU on PSU2

Antec OC Link cable connects both PSUs



I have had the machine running fine for 12 months on 1 PSU

added a fourth GPU on a PCIe riser connecter which has a USB connector back to a PCIe-x1 slot



When the power button is pressed, all the GPUs on PSU1 come online

all riser cards with GPUs attached have LED status lights powered up, all 3 GPUs power on

Motherboard on PSU1 also powers up

GPU on PSU2 does not power up, riser card also does not show power lights



I have tried the hybrid mode button both ways on the back of each PSU

Cannot find a copy of a user manual to look this up.

No online reviews I've seen cover dual PSU setups

Antec Support is AWOL - think twice before buying their products!!!



Anyone have a similar setup and know what I'm missing?



Thanks in advance for any help