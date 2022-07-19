Antec Signature SP1300 80+ Platinum - Dual PSU setup - not booting 2nd PSU

I have an open chassis rig with Asus Z590-P
2 x Antec Signature 1300 PSUs
Three GPU plus MB on PSU1
1 GPU on PSU2
Antec OC Link cable connects both PSUs
I have had the machine running fine for 12 months on 1 PSU
added a fourth GPU on a PCIe riser connecter which has a USB connector back to a PCIe-x1 slot
When the power button is pressed, all the GPUs on PSU1 come online
all riser cards with GPUs attached have LED status lights powered up, all 3 GPUs power on
Motherboard on PSU1 also powers up
GPU on PSU2 does not power up, riser card also does not show power lights
I have tried the hybrid mode button both ways on the back of each PSU
Cannot find a copy of a user manual to look this up.
No online reviews I've seen cover dual PSU setups
Antec Support is AWOL - think twice before buying their products!!!
Anyone have a similar setup and know what I'm missing?
Thanks in advance for any help
