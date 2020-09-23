Antec HCG-620 fan is now extremely loud

After 7-10 years of faithful service, my Antec HCG-620 psu fan has gotten noticeably louder the past few weeks. Nothing bad, I probably wouldn't have noticed if I didn't install really quiet case/cpu/gpu fans. So I researched online and people said to place a drop of 3-in-1 lube in the fan bearing. This is easy, but required me to remove the psu from my pc (not fun), open up the psu, and get to the fan. I pull back the fan sticker, see the bearing, and place 1-2 drops of lube. I put everything back correctly, and now my fan isloud. Like full 135mm 42.6 dba glory when I play a game. At desktop, like right now, its pretty quiet. But as soon as I start a game, its on full blast. I've already ordered a Corsair RM750x as a replacement. I would like to be able to fix this fan for a higher resale value, if possible.Did I put the wrong lube/oil/grease in?Is it possible to easily replace the fan with something better than stock? I live in an appt, so my tools are limited at best