I'm really glad to see [H] do case reviews. It's a really well done review too. I'm usually one to bitch and moan about case reviews since I'm very picky on how they're done and you guys really addressed a lot of issues I have with most reviewers.



On to the case itself. Maybe it's just me, but the left side panel is freaking ugly. I hate when manufactures put fan grills in windows. It looks horrible. Either give me a window or a side fan, not both. At least Antec had the sense to put rubber on the screw holes, though I suspect the window will still rattle a bit.



The thing that really kills the case for me though isn't really Antec's fault since they clearly designed this for air cooling, but I'm not interested in air cooling anymore. I don't like the look of externally mounted water cooling loops so it pretty much writes out this case for me unless I want to get down to modding it and bigger more expensive cases like the CM Storm Trooper or the NZXT Switch 810 fit the bill better without needing to be modded.



My nitpick of the side window aside this does seem like a good case.