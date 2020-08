Antec EarthWatts EA750 750W

This Yankee, or Norway manufacturer, had the best PSU circa 2010. When I bought it used, I opened it and it had a smallburn with 4 resistors, and the power supply fan was not working. I bought a molex to 2 pin connector and plugged in the PSU fan from the 12 volt molex. If you can catch this problem before the fan stops getting power, and re- flow a little solder on the foils, andkeep that fan power supply from burning farther, than do so. It voids the warranty when you remove the sticker from the screw head.Running a power supply without a fan causes the Windows 10 to have programs (not responding). Hard disk errors, that need to be repaired with, (chkdsk /f) Eventually, the power supply could be good. The -12 volts, is actually positive 10.9 volts when I measured it, but it is seldom used by most motherboards. Only + 2.7 volts and not 3.3, but it still functions.Previously I had no problems with a EGVA power supply, that I wanted to put in a smaller computer that had a cheap power supply, so I know what I did was the problem with the Antec ea-750. It shuts off the 12 volt fan when the computer sleeps, but has no power saving fan regulation, just full speed.Everyone is so sad when such a great PSU has a problem, but when I contact customerservice@antec.com to see if I could get a replacement 2960319603 pcb, they do not reply. They all may have this problem. Maybe those low voltages were like that when it was new.It took took a licking (by a previous owner) but it keeps on ticking.