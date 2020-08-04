Antec EarthWatts EA750 750W

Russell Wuertz
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 26, 2020
- Messages
- 6
This Yankee, or Norway manufacturer, had the best PSU circa 2010. When I bought it used, I opened it and it had a small
burn with 4 resistors, and the power supply fan was not working. I bought a molex to 2 pin connector and plugged in the PSU fan from the 12 volt molex. If you can catch this problem before the fan stops getting power, and re- flow a little solder on the foils, and
keep that fan power supply from burning farther, than do so. It voids the warranty when you remove the sticker from the screw head.
Running a power supply without a fan causes the Windows 10 to have programs (not responding). Hard disk errors, that need to be repaired with, (chkdsk /f) Eventually, the power supply could be good. The -12 volts, is actually positive 10.9 volts when I measured it, but it is seldom used by most motherboards. Only + 2.7 volts and not 3.3, but it still functions.
Previously I had no problems with a EGVA power supply, that I wanted to put in a smaller computer that had a cheap power supply, so I know what I did was the problem with the Antec ea-750. It shuts off the 12 volt fan when the computer sleeps, but has no power saving fan regulation, just full speed.
Everyone is so sad when such a great PSU has a problem, but when I contact customerservice@antec.com to see if I could get a replacement 2960319603 pcb, they do not reply. They all may have this problem. Maybe those low voltages were like that when it was new.
It took took a licking (by a previous owner) but it keeps on ticking.
burn with 4 resistors, and the power supply fan was not working. I bought a molex to 2 pin connector and plugged in the PSU fan from the 12 volt molex. If you can catch this problem before the fan stops getting power, and re- flow a little solder on the foils, and
keep that fan power supply from burning farther, than do so. It voids the warranty when you remove the sticker from the screw head.
Running a power supply without a fan causes the Windows 10 to have programs (not responding). Hard disk errors, that need to be repaired with, (chkdsk /f) Eventually, the power supply could be good. The -12 volts, is actually positive 10.9 volts when I measured it, but it is seldom used by most motherboards. Only + 2.7 volts and not 3.3, but it still functions.
Previously I had no problems with a EGVA power supply, that I wanted to put in a smaller computer that had a cheap power supply, so I know what I did was the problem with the Antec ea-750. It shuts off the 12 volt fan when the computer sleeps, but has no power saving fan regulation, just full speed.
Everyone is so sad when such a great PSU has a problem, but when I contact customerservice@antec.com to see if I could get a replacement 2960319603 pcb, they do not reply. They all may have this problem. Maybe those low voltages were like that when it was new.
It took took a licking (by a previous owner) but it keeps on ticking.