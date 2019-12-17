Another TUF X570 problem. and also what asus support told me.

so after purchasing the tuf x570 and figuring out that they had removed a bunch of overclocking options in the bios such as BLCK adjustment (yeah), all the spread spectrum settings, also all the memory settings in the digi+ vrm section (which helped me oc my corsair dominator platinum on my 990fx from 1866 to 2140). So they say they are saving those settings for their "premium boards"!!! WHAT??? so now i have to spend $700 to get bclk or SS? WOW. but back to the reason for the post. I just got off of the phone with asus support. so i emailed them the other day about the problem i've had with this board which is that for the last 4-5 yrs i've been using a Corsair RM750i which has a "link" cable that goes from the power supply to a USB2 header on the MB and if you open a program like HWmonitor or HWinfo you get a bunch of extra readouts that you wouldn't normally get. So awesome, right? Well when i moved the power supply from my 990fx build into my brand new x570 build, literally EVERY 10 seconds I get the "remove hardware" sound from windows (like you are removing a flash drive). I mean crazy annoying!!!! so i started removing usb devices one at a time till nothing was plugged in, still doing it. So come to find out it's the corsair link cable. If I disconnect it problem stops. so that's the problem. but since there are no usb drivers i tried looking on corsair website. no drivers but there is the link software. so i installed it and stopped the noise. but then if i close the "monitoring" program back to square one. NOISE EVERY 10 secs. So the port's not bad PS's not bad, using same OS with both boards. so it's OBVIOUSLY problem w/ the MB. So i call asus.... you want to know what they told me. There's nothing they can do because my power supply is not on the QVL!!! WHAT? This is the first time i've ever heard of a power supply QVL, I mean C'MON man. Sounds like to me they are just looking for ways to get out of having to fix their shit. OOF! I've been using asus for years but this is just too much. This really just blows my mind that asus has sunk to these levels. I am gonna try to return this board to B&H and get the MSI X570 unify. MUCH BETTER BOARD anyway. but now i have to tear the whole brand new system down. pulling my hair out at this point.