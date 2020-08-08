Another "rate my soldering" post

Hope nobody minds. I'm trying to build a keyboard. The way I'm making it involves low-profile switches, so the diodes are installed on the opposite side from the switches, and soldered on the diode side, not the leg side, to minimize the leg protrusions on the switch side. The pictures aren't perfectly in focus--partly that's me, probably, and partly that's my camera: all I have is a Galaxy S9 and it doesn't seem to be awesome for this kind of close-up stuff. Anyway, I tried to use a lot less solder for each joint. The diodes aren't perfectly flat on the board--I think I would need a sturdier helping hand than the $15 special I got at Hobby Lobby, or else to redo the individual joints, to get a better job (and probably some practice.)If anyone's got constructive criticism on improving my close-up camera technique I'd appreciate that, too.