Another price hike for YouTubeTV

Zorachus
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2006
- Messages
- 12,013
https://support.google.com/youtubetv/answer/9285852
I "cut the cord" a few years ago, and we went with YouTube TV, back then it was $49/month, and it kept going up bit by bit, now starting in January, the basic sub for YouTubeTV will be $83/month. We plan to cancel.
Only reason we used it was for local Chicago TV channels, news, and Sports like NFL and College Football. But at this new price it's just not worth it, plus we don't even watch it much, outside of some football games on Sundays.
Any good alternatives?
