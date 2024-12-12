Another price hike for YouTubeTV

That Simpsons image hits the nail on the head. Not only have the prices hiked up, but the streaming fragmentation has made it really expensive. Would not be surprised to see a lot of people just pirating because it's getting too ridiculous and too expensive to keep up with content.



I generally only watch anime. So I started with Crunchyroll. Fine. But then there's Funimation (which at some point they finally tried bundling in with Crunchyroll). Except now there's also Netflix animes. And then there are a couple of other ones with random titles on them. I gave up. It's still technically better than cable because you can watch on demand (ignoring that many services I think have auto recording anyway), but I'm not paying like 60+$ a month... just for anime. They need to figure this shit out.