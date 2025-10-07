  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Another "is it worth upgrading to 5090?"

N

Neon01

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
1,049
Hi all, hoping for a little advice. I'm currently rocking a 4090FE in a custom water loop at stock clocks (gave up on OCing many years ago), and I'm considering upgrading to a 5090 with my recent monitor acquisition (LG 45GS950A 5k OLED). I had previously settled on skipping 5th gen, but with cards now pretty much readily available, and seeing the residual on my 4090FE appears higher than I expected, I'm starting to think about it again, particularly since my 4090 is struggling to keep the frames up at 5k where it did just fine at 4k. I know the benchmarks show a pretty linear raster improvement commensurate with power so it's not huge, but might be enough for ~30% more pixels. But what is the collective wisdom on what's coming down the pike? Are 6000 series cards nearly here? I'm counting on them only being available at scalper prices for the next year(s) anyway, but I'm not above paying more for a card I'm going to own for years. I'm guessing most would say 4090-> 5090 doesn't make sense, but I'm curious if my situation changes that.

If 5090 makes sense, any advice on which to target for a good deal (with reasonable expectation of in stock status)? I'm not in a hurry but don't want to make trips to my Best Buy to check stock of FE units.
 
I went from a 4090 to a 5090. For me it was worth it. Reviews showed 30% gains. Overclock 4090 to overclocked 5090 my gains were 35%. I even paid 3065$ for my latest one. So yeah, I am fine with it but it is not for everyone. If you have money to blow and a hobby that you enjoy and never have enough time to play/replay games then might as well play it at highest possible setting during the time that you do play. That’s my logic but I know it is not for everyone.

Also I sold my 4090 for 1910$ after purchasing it for 1600$ on its release and using it for 2 years. So for me it was a no brainer. Not sure what market is right now for used 4090s.
 
of course there is something new coming, there always is...
buy it if you want it.
 
KickAssCop said:
I went from a 4090 to a 5090. For me it was worth it. Reviews showed 30% gains. Overclock 4090 to overclocked 5090 my gains were 35%. I even paid 3065$ for my latest one. So yeah, I am fine with it but it is not for everyone. If you have money to blow and a hobby that you enjoy and never have enough time to play/replay games then might as well play it at highest possible setting during the time that you do play. That’s my logic but I know it is not for everyone.

Also I sold my 4090 for 1910$ after purchasing it for 1600$ on its release and using it for 2 years. So for me it was a no brainer. Not sure what market is right now for used 4090s.
Click to expand...
Getting a 4090 FE on release was like hitting the lottery, gratz on that sir!! 👍
 
High end cards are never a value proposition. If 30% is enough for you then I'd say go for it.
 
Having completed a 5 card journey from my 4090 trio (4070 S to 4080 S to 5080 FE to 5090 FE in between) to the pny 5090, should have just saved the time and hassle and stayed on the 4090. Atleast I had some fun and made some money in the process lol..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top