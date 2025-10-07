Another "is it worth upgrading to 5090?"

Hi all, hoping for a little advice. I'm currently rocking a 4090FE in a custom water loop at stock clocks (gave up on OCing many years ago), and I'm considering upgrading to a 5090 with my recent monitor acquisition (LG 45GS950A 5k OLED). I had previously settled on skipping 5th gen, but with cards now pretty much readily available, and seeing the residual on my 4090FE appears higher than I expected, I'm starting to think about it again, particularly since my 4090 is struggling to keep the frames up at 5k where it did just fine at 4k. I know the benchmarks show a pretty linear raster improvement commensurate with power so it's not huge, but might be enough for ~30% more pixels. But what is the collective wisdom on what's coming down the pike? Are 6000 series cards nearly here? I'm counting on them only being available at scalper prices for the next year(s) anyway, but I'm not above paying more for a card I'm going to own for years. I'm guessing most would say 4090-> 5090 doesn't make sense, but I'm curious if my situation changes that.



If 5090 makes sense, any advice on which to target for a good deal (with reasonable expectation of in stock status)? I'm not in a hurry but don't want to make trips to my Best Buy to check stock of FE units.