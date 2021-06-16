Another couple of RAndoM RAM Question - Understanding Mem Slots w/ Vermeer (Zen3) chips

DarkSideA8
Gawd
1. This chart, cribbed from (https://en.wikichip.org/wiki/amd/cores/vermeer) shows that with 2 DIMMs the MCs are 'comfortable' running at 3200 MDR (MT/s). Am I correct in presuming - if this chart is correct - that running a pair of PC 3200 RAM modules at 3200 would not count as "Overclocking" w/r/t voiding any warranty? *
- note: I've not yet installed my new CPU, and am presuming that initial post will be at 2133 and that XMP must be set to push PC 3200 RAM to 3200
* (From the wiki: "Higher frequencies are possible using memory rated for speeds outside the DDR4 standard, however damages caused by overclocking are not covered under warranty." )
Edit: that's another good question: what memory timings is Zen3 showing 'out of the box'?
2. Is that also why this chart from Gigabyte (Memory Support List) only goes up to PC 3200? https://download.gigabyte.com/FileList/Memory/mb_memory_x470-aorus-ultra-gaming_vermeer_210407.pdf
3. Finally: in this article, https://www.techspot.com/article/2140-ryzen-5000-memory-performance/#allcomments, the '8 game average' in CPU bound situations showed that OCing the memory to 3800 only showed a 4% improvement in the 1% lows...
"In more CPU limited gaming scenarios, a manually tuned DDR4-3800 configuration will net you some 7% more performance when compared to a stock memory kit, like the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB, for example. When compared to our review setup, we’re looking at just a 3% boost on average." (They had their best results running at tuned 3800, but the 'real world performance' doesn't look worth a whole heck of a lot more than 3200 at the cost of breaking warranty)
So - is there any reason at this point to even try to push speeds past 3200 (to 3800) on a Ryzen 5 5600x?