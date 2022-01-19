Anodised Aluminium (sanded off) in contact with PSU

Hi,Im currently working on a casemodding project (Coolermaster Cosmos II) and i've sanded off the PSU bracket that sticks out a little, wanting to paint it.The part thats being painted is the part that sticks out, and probably won't touch the PSU. The other side of this PSU Bracket is in it's original state (black anodised aluminium), this is the part which the PSU probably will touch upon installation. I thought logically, this shouldn't cause problems like short circuiting or something like that. But i also don't know for sure, and it'd be a shame if the PSU would be fried with this setup.I\ve used a layer of primer, sanded, cleaned, applied white metal varnish paint (FYI).I can imagine that you think i'm dumb. But someone always told me that even if you're dumb, questions can't be dumbI don't know jack shit about it and just did it. Probably better to know what you're doing from the start, huh.Does anyone know ?