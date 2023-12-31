Annual [H] vs TAAT Folding@Home bigadv EOL 5th Anniversary Challenge

Gilthanis
I sent a DM to biodoc over at the TAAT forums but don't know if he will see it in a timely manner. Last year, I think motqalden did some stats for us. I didn't know what kind of interest there was this year and we have very limited time to make arrangements. I will drop them a line possibly later today in their forums/discord server. biodoc may not be available to set anything up per a post he has in their forums about some personal matters at home. So, we need some volunteers to possible pull and post stats ducing the event.
2022 - https://hardforum.com/threads/folding-home-bigadv-eol-4th-anniversary-challenge-h-vs-taat.2024483/
2021 - https://hardforum.com/threads/folding-home-bigadv-eol-3rd-anniversary-challenge-h-vs-taat.2016630/
2020 - https://hardforum.com/threads/foldi...niversary-challenge-the-race-is-over.2006043/
