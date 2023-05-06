Annoying problem

For a long time on my RT-AC68U when i use internet download manager or download torrents i would lose my connection a lot for less then a minute then it would start working again. So i bought a GT-AX6000 thinking it might be to many connections at once or something and the faster router might help but it didn't. Then i figured out the problem it only happens when i try to browse the internet at the same time as downloading otherwise it's fine. Happens with chrome and edge. I doubt there is a fix for this other then not browsing while downloading but does anyone know why it happens?

