Allos1997 said: Played the hell out of 1404. Mildly enjoyed 2070. Didn't buy 2205.



Hope this is more like 1404.



And winter 2018.... Ugh... Need to wait a long time. Click to expand...

And why the hate on 2205? (Yes - I'm serious.)2205 has been the best Anno to date (especially graphically speaking) - if anything, upgrading to a GTX 1050Ti drives that point home with a jackhammer.I bought 2205 on the Ubi Store for price reasons - period. If Steam had a better price, I would have purchased it there. (Whose fault is that - Ubi or Valve?) The Season Pass was on sale for a year - even IT was cheaper in the Ubi Store compared to Steam ($5USD less on the Ubi Store compared to $14.95USD on Steam - $9.95USD); basically, how DARE a lot of folks choose to save money! Also, DRM is DRM - it's not any harder to deal with when it's Uplay as opposed to Steam. While Uplay supports 2FA, do you have to use it? (No - and that is still true today - in fact, I DON'T use 2FA.)I "discovered" Anno with 2070 - graphically, it bites - and especially compared to 2205.