Annnd it's gone. G.Skill 32GB DDR5 kit

SOLD
This is the kit that Microcenter is bundling with Ryzen CPUs. I could not get them to run properly at the rated 6000MHz; the system would throw random errors and BSODs. This was in an MSI B650 MAG Tomahawk board. I updated the BIOS and the problems persisted. I downclocked the kit to 4800MHz and it worked properly. I ran memtest86+ on the kit at 4800MHz and it passed (see screenshot). I do not know whether the culprit is the RAM, the motherboard, or a malicious ancient Sumerian demigod. But I am confident it works at 4800MHz, and it's priced accordingly. $60 shipped USPS Priority.
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 18-year-old, 383-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
