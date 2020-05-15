Animal Crossing’s Stalk Market, Much Like the Real Stock Market, Is Ruining Everything

Well they did nerf bugs after the Leif update but this game has more to offer than hoarding bells. I share my inventory with the family and have once visited either turnip exchange or a discord in hopes of getting an item I felt would help me hit a five star island. I fell into that trap of needing all the bells early on but now I just maintain a clean island and try to get different color flowers while enhancing the look of my island. I like the turnip game and almost got burned this week but that is how it has been since the GameCube version you risk your bells in order to hit it big. I would argue the game should have more places to visit if you play offline or things to do online when people visit but for bells just go fishing or catch some bugs.