Animal Crossing’s Stalk Market, Much Like the Real Stock Market, Is Ruining Everything

Opinion?
"Now, I'm hitting my first decreasing price trend, and facing losing nearly half of my investment in turnips this week. I am seriously considering logging on to Reddit or another social networking site to find someone I can sell turnips to at a decent price, making me even more beholden to the stalk market, and taking me further away from what this game was to me at the start. Even then, I'll have to watch out for scammers.
It's unclear to me whether, even if I hit some arbitrarily large number of bells, I will be able to return to my simple island existence, happy with my newfound ability to instantly transform my island as I please, or if I'm now stuck on a never-ending treadmill. Am I a victim of my own proclivities? Possibly. Should I just ignore turnips and settle for a more humble existence? Probably. But it's starting to feel like I've made a deal with the devil in a children's game filled with talking animals."
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/akzzn4/animal-crossing-new-horizons-stalk-market-is-bad
