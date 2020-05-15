Animal Crossing’s Stalk Market, Much Like the Real Stock Market, Is Ruining Everything

"Now, I'm hitting my first decreasing price trend, and facing losing nearly half of my investment in turnips this week. I am seriously considering logging on to Reddit or another social networking site to find someone I can sell turnips to at a decent price, making me even more beholden to the stalk market, and taking me further away from what this game was to me at the start. Even then, I'll have to watch out for scammers.

It's unclear to me whether, even if I hit some arbitrarily large number of bells, I will be able to return to my simple island existence, happy with my newfound ability to instantly transform my island as I please, or if I'm now stuck on a never-ending treadmill. Am I a victim of my own proclivities? Possibly. Should I just ignore turnips and settle for a more humble existence? Probably. But it's starting to feel like I've made a deal with the devil in a children's game filled with talking animals."

https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/akzzn4/animal-crossing-new-horizons-stalk-market-is-bad
 
Well they did nerf bugs after the Leif update but this game has more to offer than hoarding bells. I share my inventory with the family and have once visited either turnip exchange or a discord in hopes of getting an item I felt would help me hit a five star island. I fell into that trap of needing all the bells early on but now I just maintain a clean island and try to get different color flowers while enhancing the look of my island. I like the turnip game and almost got burned this week but that is how it has been since the GameCube version you risk your bells in order to hit it big. I would argue the game should have more places to visit if you play offline or things to do online when people visit but for bells just go fishing or catch some bugs.
 
