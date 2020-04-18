Animal Crossing New Horizons PC Playable Via Yuzu Switch Emulator; Here’s How To

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,703
Now isn't this baller?!?! This is awesome!
"We hope you enjoy playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons in yuzu, and please let us know how it works for you”, the yuzu team writes. “Expect there to be minor bugs – but hopefully these do not hinder gameplay too much. We’re working actively on fixing these issues, so expect improvements in the coming days in yuzu Early Access and mainline builds soon thereafter!”
Those interested can support the yuzu project by becoming a patron here. Animal Crossing New Horizons can also be played on PC via the Ryujinx Emulator."
https://wccftech.com/animal-crossing-new-horizons-pc-yuzu/
