Animal Crossing cherry blossom farmers are making bank right now

What a time to be alive and a cherry blossom farmer!
"These are eye-popping prices, but generally speaking, blossoms were easy to come by — they literally rained from the sky in-game. Upcoming seasonal materials won’t work that way. Acorns and pine cones, which will be available in future seasons for those of us in the northern hemisphere, are acquired by shaking trees. Most of the time, shaking a tree will get you a stick (or perhaps a hornet), rather than the crafting material. Based on our testing, getting the necessary materials for such seasonal recipes is a giant headache. You won’t get what you want half the time you shake a tree.
Such items are only live for you if you’re time traveling, or if you’re in the southern hemisphere, which means that the Animal Crossing economy hasn’t fully settled on the worth of these seasonal items just yet. But right now, Nookazon listings for a single acorn are at 100,000 bells, though you can get them for slightly cheaper at a bundle (one trusted listing has 5 acorns for 400,000 bells.)"
https://www.polygon.com/2020/5/8/21...-cones-diy-bells-economy-acnh-nintendo-switch
