Android: can't install updates over mobile data?

I have the Moto e6, was brand new out of the box. Android 9.

I went through the standard setup screens and did not sign into a gmail account.

I also chose not to connect to wifi.



Staying disconnected from wifi, the phone would not

1) download the security update from Motorolla

2) sign into a gmail account (an organization-hosted gmail)

3) download app updates (expected because of #2 on this list)



I never made a selection to only download software over wifi (I read that some people have made that selection on their phone). I turned off wifi.



I called Motorolla and told them that I don't want to download over wifi.



They said cannot download without connecting to wifi. That didn't sound right to me since I know that there are a fair number of people out there that ONLY have mobile data, and no other internet subscription.



The thing that surprises me the most is that I couldn't log into the gmail hosted email.

I even reset to factory settings and tried to connect to the gmail during setup.

The only thing that's unique about the organization-Gmail is that it has 2 factor authentication, but it never even go that far..